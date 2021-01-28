Two Ervin Cohen & Jessup Lawyers Named Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) today announced that Real Estate Partner and Co-Chair of the Firm's Real Estate Practice Albert Valencia and Litigation Partner and Chair of the Firm's Food, Beverage and Hospitality Practice Pooja S. Nair have once again been selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as Minority Leaders of Influence: Attorneys in Los Angeles. The publisher writes that these stellar minority attorneys in the Los Angeles region are "particularly impactful on the legal scene, while serving as trusted advisors, along with maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards." Nair and Valencia were both recognized by the publication in 2020.

"Pooja and Al are enormously talented lawyers who have continually proven their ability to deliver the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Co-Managing Partner Randall S. Leff. "In addition to their commitment to clients, they are also influential leaders within the firm."

In the special report published today, the Los Angeles Business Journal writes that "clients look to Valencia for his experience in a broad range of real estate asset classes including commercial, office, retail, multi-family, mixed-use and industrial properties." In the last year, Valencia has represented a multi-family developer in the purchase of at least ten residential properties for redevelopment in Los Angeles County, and the purchase and financing of 7651 and 7501 Esters Boulevard, a 176,700 square foot office complex located outside of Dallas.

The journal commends Nair on her work last year, when she "launched ECJ's Food, Beverage and Hospitality Group, which provides a full range of legal services to clients across the food, beverage and hospitality industries." Nair advises food and beverage clients, startups and other businesses on a comprehensive range of issues, including employment, trade secrets, partnership disputes, contract negotiations and intellectual property.

