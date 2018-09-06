Two Fast-Growing Silicon Slopes SaaS Corporations Power Each Other's Mutual Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Instructure, an online learning SaaS technology company in education, learning and employee development, wanted to further accelerate its partner program, it turned to another Salt Lake area SaaS leader, Impartner, and its Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution. Instructure uses Impartner's best-selling, multi-award winning PRM software to help customers find technologies they could use through their partner program as well as identify the best ways to implement those technologies. Click here for a new case study released today to learn more.

"At Instructure, we remain focused on customer success and choose partners who share that vision," said Melissa Loble, Instructure VP of partners and platform. "Working with the awesome team at Impartner meant we could quickly implement a solution for our customers and see the long-term growth and improvement of our partner program."

"In today's market, the fastest, most nimble companies know that finding a well-engineered SaaS solution like Impartner PRM that they can smartly snap into their network and quickly advance their business are the ones that are outpacing their competitors," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner's CMO. "Instructure exemplifies that thinking and it's absolutely no surprise they're one of the fastest growing companies in Utah."

To view the full case study video on how Impartner has helped Instructure create a powerful, differentiating partner experience, click here. To take a demo and learn more about how Impartner can help your company transform its indirect sales, click here.

