Two Fort Worth Senior Communities Reborn and Reimagined as Discovery Villages

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The senior living landscape in the Fort Worth area has just evolved, with Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center and Discovery Village At Southlake now officially open and leasing under their new brand names.

Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center (formerly Watercrest at Alliance Town Center) is located at 3401 Amador Drive in Fort Worth and offers upscale, maintenance-free senior living, complete with restaurant-style dining, a bustling activities and social schedule, and luxurious amenities. In addition to the current Independent Living offerings, a combined Assisted Living and Memory Care community is under construction on the property. If interested in pre-leasing an Assisted Living or Memory Care home please visit or call the Leasing Center located next door in the Independent Living Community at 817.203.8000.

Some eight miles away, Discovery Village At Southlake is located at 101 Watermere Drive in Southlake and offers worry-free senior living and a full continuum of care including Independent and Assisted Living, an exclusive CarePlus(SM) option, plus Memory Care and Skilled Nursing, formerly operated under dual names, Landing at Watermere and Isle at Watermere. For leasing information call 817.431.8668.

Growth and consolidation across the senior living space is being seen as a response to burgeoning demand and more discerning expectations of millions of Baby Boomers reaching retirement each year.

"Today's seniors want a different kind of living option," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living, which owns and operates both communities. "By offering luxurious residences in concert with resort-style amenities and our award-winning lifestyle programs, we've created a resident-focused living experience that can satisfy growing demand in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd., Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com.

Sam Mohtady

Regional Marketing Manager

239.908.2921

smohtady@discoverymgt.com

Related Images

sensations-dining-room.jpg

Sensations Dining Room

Discovery Village At Southlake

discovery-village-at-southlake.jpg

Discovery Village At Southlake Resident Apartments

discovery-village-at-alliance-town.jpg

Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center

Assisted Living Render

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com

