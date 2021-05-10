Two Geisinger hospitals earn highest score for quality

DANVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Lewistown and Geisinger Wyoming Valley hospitals earned the highest score for quality from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), joining an elite group of hospitals across the country with 5-Star ratings for 2021.

CMS rated more than 4,500 hospitals from 1 to 5 stars as part of its annual overall quality scores, with fewer than 14% of all hospitals, and only 22 facilities in Pennsylvania, receiving 5 stars. This rating puts both hospitals among the top 25% in Geisinger's 44-county service area.

"Geisinger has been the trusted name for healthcare in our communities for more than 100 years," said Donna Hahn, RN, vice president of quality and safety for Geisinger. "By earning 5-Star status, we are showing our patients that trust is well earned. When they visit a Geisinger hospital, they can feel confident that they are in the safest, most capable hands in the entire country."

Hospital ratings are publicly available online through CMS's Hospital Compare tool, which makes it easy to review the quality of care hospitals provide to their patients. The latest quality scores are based on 2019 data that includes more than 50 metrics related to five key categories: patient experience, readmission, mortality, safety of care and timely and effective care.

"We know that patients trust Geisinger to provide the highest quality care possible and our goal is to reach 5-Star status at all our hospitals," said Navneet Dang, MD, chief quality officer for Geisinger.

The star ratings reflect Geisinger's high standards of quality and focus on improving patient outcomes, improving a total of 8 stars as a health system since the program's inception in 2016.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville became one of only 54 hospitals in Pennsylvania with a 4-Star rating in 2021. This status is also shared by Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, placing all three facilities among the top 25% of hospitals in the country.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

