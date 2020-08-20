Two George Brothers Kincaid & Horton Attorneys Earn 'Lawyer of the Year' honors from The Best Lawyers in America

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two lawyers from Austin-based business litigation firm George Brothers Kincaid & Horton LLP have earned "Lawyer of the Year" honors in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The veteran trial lawyers are among four firm attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers, one of the most prestigious peer-review attorney guides in the nation.

Name partners D. Douglas Brothers and B. Russell Horton, partner Gary L. Lewis, and Of Counsel Julie A. Ford are honored for their work based on nominations from other lawyers and votes from peers in the same practice areas.

This year, Mr. Horton earned individual distinction as "Austin Lawyer of the Year" for Securities Litigation. A Best Lawyers honoree since 2014, Mr. Horton's practice includes the representation of both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial, patent, trade secret, antitrust and securities disputes. He is board-certified in both Civil and Personal Injury Trial Law.

Ms. Ford, recognized twice this year for her First Amendment work, was also named "Austin Lawyer of the Year" for excellence in First Amendment Litigation. Now in her 14th year as a Best Lawyers honoree, Ms. Ford's First Amendment practice includes nearly three decades of successfully representing news organizations, television networks, magazines and book publishers.

In his 13th year as a Best Lawyers honoree, Mr. Brothers has earned recognition in three practice areas: Bet-The-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Legal Malpractice. A 2016 "Austin Lawyer of the Year" honoree for Bet-The-Company Litigation, Mr. Brothers has earned an impressive track record of wins for both plaintiffs and defendants in trials, appeals and arbitration proceedings in a variety of business disputes.

Mr. Lewis is recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in Commercial Litigation. A Best Lawyers honoree since 2019, Mr. Lewis works on a wide range of complex legal issues, from employment disputes, breach of contract and discrimination cases, to shareholder oppression actions, class actions, and product liability claims.

"We are so happy for Russ and Julie. To have two of our attorneys receive Austin Lawyer of the Year recognitions is an incredible honor," said Mr. Brothers. "Our firm's focus has always been to use our skills and experience to help our clients reach the best possible outcome, so to be recognized by our peers – those who know exactly what we do every day – is truly wonderful."

George Brothers Kincaid & Horton LLP is nationally recognized for exceptional representation in high-stakes commercial litigation including intellectual property, securities, insurance, professional liability, media and First Amendment disputes. The firm's partners are seasoned trial lawyers who have earned the respect of clients, adversaries, and colleagues. For more information, please visit http://www.gbkh.com/

