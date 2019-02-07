Two IMA Leaders Named to 2019 Top Thought Leaders in Trust

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Susan E. Bos, CMA, CPA, CFE, board liaison to IMA's® (Institute of Management Accountants) Committee on Ethics, has been named to Trust Across America's 2019 Thought Leaders in Trust list. Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, president and CEO of IMA was named to the list for the eighth consecutive year and is also a Lifetime Achievement recipient for his continued dedication to supporting his profession and organization by upholding the highest standards of trust. The Trust Across America awards program, now in its ninth year, celebrates professionals who are transforming the way organizations do business.

Bos has been a member of IMA since 1986, currently serving on its Global Board of Directors, the Governance Committee, Ethics Committee, Nominating Committee, IMA's 100-Year Anniversary Committee, and as president of the Stuart Cameron McLeod Society. Her prior volunteer experience within IMA includes multiple terms on the Global Board of Directors, chair of the Ethics Committee, chair of Performance Oversight & Audit, chair of the Women's Leadership Forum and chair of the Finance Committee.

Shortly after assuming his role as president and CEO of IMA in 2008, Thomson introduced IMA's Global Core Values, which have solidified the association's reputation as a trustworthy and valuable business partner. Thomson has led the development of a strategy resulting in IMA crossing the 100,000-member mark for the first time in the organization's history while celebrating its 100-year anniversary this June at the organization's Annual Conference and Expo in San Diego.

"Now more than ever, the finance and accounting profession needs champions – individuals to advocate for professionals as the tides of business change," said Virginia "Ginger" R. White, CMA, CSCA, Chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors. "This recognition reflects Jeff and Sue's dedication not just to IMA, but the profession at large. We're proud to have them as leaders."

Trust Across America previously recognized the late Curtis C. Verschoor, CMA, CPA, who was named to the list for seven consecutive years and was a Lifetime Achievement recipient. Verschoor will be remembered for his many years of service to IMA in various roles including chair of IMA's Committee on Ethics.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 100,000 members in 140 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

