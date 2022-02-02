TWO ITALIAN STARS ALIGN AS S.PELLEGRINO® UNVEILS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH STANLEY TUCCI CELEBRATING LIFE'S PERFECT MOMENTS

S.Pellegrino and Tucci's multi-year partnership will begin with the release of an original digital and TV campaign starring Tucci himself. Shot at the source of S.Pellegrino in the scenic Italian town of San Pellegrino Terme, each picturesque vignette perfectly encapsulates those simple Italian virtues shared by Tucci and the brand, encouraging fans to slow down and savor life's perfect moments.

"S.Pellegrino has long been a staple in my kitchen and at my dinner table, two places where so many treasured moments come to life," said Stanley Tucci. "I'm thrilled to partner with S.Pellegrino to spread our mutual endearment for all-things Italian."

To celebrate this relationship, S.Pellegrino and Tucci also collaborated to create a limited-edition "Stan Pellegrino" bottle set inspired by Tucci's iconic look and the source of S.Pellegrino's beloved water. Each limited-edition bottle is engraved with Tucci's signature and includes a S.Pellegrino cutting board and a pair of stemless water glasses.

"As a brand with more than 120 years of history and an incredible story to tell, we are honored to partner with Stanley Tucci to highlight our Italian heritage and shared values, and help fans capture their own perfect moments, big or small," said Thomas Conquet, Marketing Director, S.Pellegrino.

Throughout the year, S.Pellegrino and Tucci will be collaborating on a variety of programs to bring their shared love for the Italian outlook on life to fans. "With open arms, we welcome Stanley Tucci into the S.Pellegrino family with a collaboration that we hope will delight and inspire fans," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager, S.Pellegrino.

For more information on the collaboration and for a chance to win a limited-edition "Stan Pellegrino" bottle set, visit stanleytucci.sanpellegrino.com/campaign or follow @sanpellegrino_us on social.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Michelin Guide, The Culinary Institute of America, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Academy. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

