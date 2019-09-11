Two Leading US Automotive & Motorcycle Companies Join Forces; Blue Devil Products Buys PJ1 Corporation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Devil Products of Charleston, SC announces the purchase of PJ1 Corporation of Phoenix, AZ. According to company sources, the buyout is effective immediately.

The significance of the buyout is that it enables customers in more markets worldwide to access a range of leading-edge lubrication, corrosion control, weather protection, coating and sealant technologies, from a single source. Most notably both PJ1 and Blue Devil products are recognized as best in class both being distributed globally. Depending on the products, the offerings are sold into both consumer and industrial markets.

Blue Devil Products is the leading brand in the automotive sealant market primarily sold through all automotive retailers in the US. Having created the vertical over twenty years ago, Blue Devil supplies over 400 distribution centers across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, & South Africa. Started in 1973, PJ1 is one of the top brands in power sports lubrication and performance chemicals. PJ1 products are distributed in over 50 countries. For over 40 years, they have developed state of the art products for the automotive, motorcycle, power and motorsports enthusiast markets worldwide.

According to Ross Sklar, the CEO of The Starco Group, the parent company of Blue Devil, "We are honored to now carry the torch and continue building on this amazing and historic brand that was started by PJ Harvey himself about 50 years ago. The addition of the PJ1 business to Blue Devil adds a portfolio of leading-edge automotive, motorcycle, power and motor sport performance chemicals that not only builds out the cumulative offering but it allows us to present solutions that are technologically far superior than the traditional maintenance products in the channel." By combining the two firms, customers across a variety of sectors now have a single source for all their sealant and performance chemical needs - under two of the most trusted brands in the category.

Purchase price was not disclosed, although Blue Devil did announce that all operations will be integrated into Blue Devil and the PJ1 brand will continue and grow through new product offerings.

