Two Local Veterans, 35 Medal of Honor Recipients Inducted Into the Southeastern Veterans' Center Hall of Fame

ANNVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeastern Veterans' Center (SEVC) in Spring City today inducted two local veterans and 35 Medal of Honor recipients into its Hall of Fame. The SEVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

"These 37 military heroes are deservingly part of our Hall of Fame family, where their legacy of selfless sacrifice can be forever honored and appreciated," said Rohan Blackwood, commandant. "It is with great pride that we walk the halls of this building, knowing that a proper tribute has been paid to so many veterans who protected our borders and preserved our freedom."

The two local inductees are:

Master Sergeant Frank Horvath: Frank Horvath, of Palmerton, Carbon County, served in the United States Army from 1942-1945. He was in the K Company's 331 Infantry Regiment, 83rd Division, which landed on Omaha Beach on June 16, 1944. His awards include the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, an American Theater Service Medal, a Victory Medal, and the French Legion of Honor Medal. Horvath has accrued more than 380 volunteer hours at the SEVC, often entertaining residents with his musical talent.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Albert S. Damiano: Albert Damiano, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, died on Nov. 14, 2016. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1955, working in avionics. During his service, he received the National Defense Medal For Honorable and Dedicated Service to His Nation. Damiano was an active volunteer at the Southeastern Veterans' Center, receiving a Certificate of Appreciation for his many years of service caring for the residents at the facility. Damiano was known for his great concern for the welfare of fellow veterans.

A key criterion for induction into a veterans home Hall of Fame is that the nominee must have completed honorable, active duty, military service and rendered extraordinary service to our nation, the community and/or to comrades while in military service. Additionally, inductees must be a current resident of a Pennsylvania veterans home, or a community resident who served in uniform (with distinction) from one of the local counties affiliated with that veterans home.

The Medal of Honor is the United States of America's highest and most prestigious personal military decoration that may be awarded to recognize U.S. military service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor.

The 35 Medal of Honor recipients are listed below with Smedley Darlington Butler receiving it for valor on two occasions:

Civil War

J. Henry Denig, Marines; Pinkerton Ross Vaughn, Marines; Charles E. Brown, Army; Jacob Cart, Army; Charles C. Davis, Army; Jacob G. Frick, Army; William L. Graul, Army; Henry Hill, Army; Charles Henry Ilgenfritz, Army; John Kinsey, Army; Dewitt Clinton Lewis, Army; Charles D. Marquette, Army; William Edward Miller, Army; Galusha Pennypacker, Army; Daniel P. Reigle, Army; Ferdinand Frederick Rohm, Army; William Sands, Army; George Washington Walton, Army.

Indian Campaign

Samuel Hoover, Army; John Kirk, Army; George Krause Kitchen, Army; George Springer, Army; William Strayer, Army; Joseph Witcome, Army

Spanish – American War

Norman W. Ressler, Army

Mexican Campaign

Smedley Darlington Butler, Marines

Haitian Campaign

Smedley Darlington Butler, Marines

China (Boxer Rebellion)

Alexander Joseph Foley, Marines; Clarence Edward Mathias, Marines

World War II

Anthony Peter Damato, Marines; Sherwood H. Hallman, Army; Freeman Victor Horner, Army; Robert E. Roeder, Army

Korean War

Robert Dale Reem, Marines

Vietnam War

Richard L. Etchberger, Air Force

Peace Time

William Russell Huber, Navy

Information about any of Pennsylvania's six veterans homes can be found at www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.

