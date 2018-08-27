Two luxury homes in historic district set for auction on Sept. 28

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxurious 1853-vintage mansion with more than 9,000 square feet, an indoor pool and a six-car heated garage will be offered at auction Sept. 28, with Nicholls Auction Marketing Group conducting the event. Two hours later, the company will auction a second luxury home less than a mile away.

"It's simply unheard of to have two properties of this quality and significance selling the same day, but the owner has moved out of the area, presenting a rare opportunity," said John Nicholls, president of the auction company.

The home selling at 11 a.m. at 402 Culpepper Street sits on 8.8 acres and features seven wood burning fireplaces, an exercise room with a sauna and separate shower, a bomb shelter, a full bar, and a master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the grounds. Bidding will start at $500,000.

"This is one of the largest estates in the historic district, and it combines elegance of design and craftsmanship from a bygone era with the modern systems and amenities people want today," said Nicholls.

Two hours later, at 1 p.m., the auction team will conduct a second event for a 4,095-square-foot commercially zoned home/office building in the historic district of Warrenton. The brick Federal style home/office building sits on a 0.35-acre lot at 74 Waterloo Street. The building, used in recent years as an office building, has a smoke house and historical kitchen and is within walking distance to the courthouse, police department, banks, retail stores and restaurants.

"The Waterloo property is equally suitable for use as a home or office, or both. In its location, with 13 parking spaces, it would especially be ideal for use as a law or professional office, or perhaps even a fine dining restaurant," said Nicholls. Bidding will start at $250,000.

Individuals seeking additional information on either event may call Kelly Strauss at 540-226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

