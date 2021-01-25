Two Maids & A Mop Achieves Significant Milestones in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Maids & A Mop, the nation's largest residential cleaning franchise, announced today that it achieved significant growth and success in 2020, attaining a 5.6% increase in system-wide sales and setting three of the highest network revenue records since the brand opened in 2003. Amid the pandemic, Two Maids & A Mop acquired nearly 10,000 new customers and opened 11 new locations including Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Temple, Texas, Augusta, Georgia and Aurora, Colorado. This impressive growth reinforces the strength of the brand's system and positions them for continued success in 2021, with a goal to open 30 new locations before the end of the year.

"We're extremely proud to be able to celebrate these achievements, as the challenges we faced this year, both personally and professionally, were unprecedented," said Ron Holt, Founder and CEO of Two Maids & A Mop. "Through all the uncertainty, our Two Maids & A Mop network truly banded together to become a strong support system for each other, helping to break through any roadblocks that arose for small business owners. That comradery helped 44 of our locations achieve monthly revenue records during the pandemic, which is unbelievable. As we look ahead, we are more confident than ever in the strength of our franchise system, the guidance of our leadership team, and the passion of our franchise owners. We are excited to see what we can achieve together in the coming year."

While Two Maids & A Mop was deemed an essential business and was able to continue operating during COVID-19, the company still had to pivot its focus to better serve customers dealing with the effects of the pandemic. Aligning with their passion of serving others, many franchise owners continued providing free cleans for families that couldn't afford to continue service, put together care packages, purchased coloring books and crayons for children at home, donated to local food banks in their customers' names, executed grocery delivery drop-offs for elderly customers, among other efforts.

Additionally, Two Maids & A Mop continued to support its partnership with Cleaning For A Reason, donating more than 1,400 free cleans to patients battling cancer, and announced a new system-wide partnership with The Finely Project, an organization that provides support to families who have experienced the loss of an infant.

For more information, visit www.twomaidsandamop.com.

About Two Maids & A Mop

Founded in 2003 in Pensacola, Florida, Two Maids & A Mop™ currently operates in more than 80 markets across the United States. Designed to provide greater flexibility for customers, the brand offers multiple cleaning packages ranging from one-time cleans to routine services and takes pride in providing safe and reliable professional-grade cleaning supplies and products. Two Maids & A Mop™ has received numerous accolades including being ranked on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, for the third consecutive year, and named 2020's fastest-growing cleaning company in America by Inc. Magazine for the fifth time in the past seven years.

