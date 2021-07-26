SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, dynamic financial statistics were projected on the large screens of the regional sharing centers in Beijing and Shanghai of State Power Investment Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as "SPIC"). The two major regional centers of SPIC Financial Sharing Center implemented by Kingdee were successfully launched.

Following the launch of eight pilot points involving 207 financial entities on October 30, 2020, this is another milestone for SPIC Financial Sharing Center.

Up to now, all 553 financial entities belonging to 24 secondary branches of Beijing and Shanghai regional centers have connected to the SPIC Financial Sharing Center. It's a solid foundation for further centralized management and digital transformation of SPIC's financial system.

The Financial Sharing Platform is strategically important for the digital transformation

State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), the world's largest photovoltaic producer, one of the three major nuclear power development and construction operators in China, is a model enterprise for smart energy construction identified by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

In order to implement the requirements of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council to accelerate the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises, to promote the implementation of the "2035 first-class strategy" of the SPIC, to reform of state-owned capital investment companies, and to accelerate the transformation of the Group's headquarters, the SPIC decided to establish a financial sharing center.

As in known to all, SPIC's financial sharing center, which adopts the "1+N+X" application model, consists of six regional financial sharing centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Tongliao, Suzhou, Xining, Guiyang, and coordinates more than 1,500 legal entities.

This financial sharing center has the functions of efficient standardized operation center, data analysis empowerment center, financial risk control center, financial intelligence innovation center and professional talent training center.

Gathering the digital fighting force and promoting the digitalization of finance jointly

"Accelerating the financial sharing construction process is an important power point for SPIC to achieve its strategic goals. It's also an important link to realize the digital transformation of the enterprise." Jiang Yi, Vice Secretary of the Leading Party Group and General Manager of SPIC, took the construction of the financial sharing center as an important initiative for the Group to benchmark itself against the world's best and promote the implementation of the management system.

According to the introduction, after the launch of the financial sharing system and the promotion of the treasury system, the automation rate in SPIC has exceeded more than 90%. It significantly improved the efficiency of online payment of the transferred units and enhanced the fund dispatching and centralized fund management capabilities.

Kingdee assisted SPIC to build its digital and value-based financial sharing cloud platform, providing strong support to improve management efficiency and service quality, and helping SPIC accelerate the realization of its strategic vision of "building a world class clean energy enterprise".

According to the introduction, Kingdee and SPIC worked around five dimensions including management and communication, equipment and facilities, organization and personnel, process and system, system and data, to complete the program design and dissemination, standardization system construction, system development and testing as well as system switching, etc.

During the whole cycle of the project, they always uphold the concept of "one kilometer ahead, one kilometer on the ground and one kilometer of collaboration support", overcoming the tight schedule, heavy tasks, complex business and difficult operation and other factors to successfully ensure the steady progress of the project.

The successful launch of two regional sharing centers in Beijing and Shanghai also marks the initial success of SPIC's smart financial transformation. At the same time, it also provides a reference experience for other large energy companies committed to improving financial management and promoting financial digital transformation. It plays a leading role in the industry as a typical model.

Kingdee, as the important partner in the construction of the finance sharing center of SPIC, will continue to play a professional role in the future to strengthen the foundation of continuous cooperation between them, and continue to escort SPIC on the road of digital transformation and help SPIC implement its "2035 first-class strategy".

