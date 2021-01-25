Two Media Leaders Join 4media group

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4media group has brought on board two notable media professionals in a move to enhance the integrated marketing and communications company's production and media relations services.

Troy Watters joined the 4media group team in October 2020 as the director of production services. His expertise lies in broadcast, expanding on 4media group's videography, video editing and streaming media offerings to their clients.

As the former chief production officer at GoNetYourself, a video production company in Seattle, Washington, and owner of Blink Media Productions, Watters worked with a list of clients that included Amazon, Boeing, Starbucks and T-Mobile.

Watters has worked on satellite media tours for at least 10 years and has experience working on commercials, live broadcast and streaming events and reality television shows. Earlier in his career, he was a production specialist at Journal Broadcast Group, where he worked as a teleprompter operator, studio cameraman, worked with sound and was a morning and night editor.

"We are delighted to have Troy join our team," said Ed Cyster, CEO of 4media group. "His broadcast and video experience are invaluable for our company and our clients."

Mark Edwards joined the 4media group team in January 2021 as the VP of Client Services.

Mark has worked in broadcast public relations for more than 10-years, and brands he has worked with include Best Buy, Dolby, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, Visa, The Home Depot, McDonald's, and many others. His experience also includes securing media placements at television and radio stations throughout the U.S., including CNN, FOX News Channel, Bloomberg, SiriusXM, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News Radio, CNBC, and MSNBC.

Edwards is also a professional media trainer, and his methods help executives and corporate spokespeople deliver messages across multiple broadcast and digital platforms.

As a former VP, Media & Communications for U.S. Pro Golf Tour, Edwards worked with senior management on the tour's sales, marketing and national promotions, while also serving as the tour's spokesperson. In addition, Mark helped establish the Byron Nelson Award, given to a deserving player who best exemplified the character of the late golf legend.

Edwards is a former television journalist, spending 16 years as a sports director at various network affiliate stations and with the FOX Sports network. He also worked as a news anchor and reporter before becoming a public relations professional. As a journalist, Edwards was the recipient of 10 "Best Sportscaster" awards from the Associated Press. He is also a two-time EMMY Award nominee.

"Mark's addition to our team brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help us increase our offerings for our clients," Cyster said. "We are very fortunate to have him on board."

4media group is a global integrated communications agency headquartered in Bentonville, Ark.

