TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Announces First Ever Day of Hiring Event Across State of Michigan on April 10

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has grown from one location in 1985 to more than 375 territories in 2019, and has more than 5,800 employees in the system. To support its system-wide growth goal of more than 10,000 employees, the brand is placing emphasis on hiring in Michigan with 17 markets seeking new employees.

"To show how serious we are about finding qualified candidates in Michigan, we're giving every applicant a face-to-face interview on April 10," said Chief Talent Officer Sara Bennett. "We are focused on bringing the right people into the system who can provide excellent customer service and grow with an established brand."

What sets TWO MEN AND A TRUCK apart from other brands is its focus on career development at all levels of the company. In fact, one-third of the system's franchisees and 75 percent of managers started as frontline employees. In 2017, the brand developed an internal program called XCELERATE that focuses on career development, with specific initiatives for managers and frontline staff, as well as a scholarship program to help standout employees in the system become franchisees.

"We know the success of our franchise system is dependent on the team members who are serving our customers day in and day out. Our mission is to provide the tools and courses to help our employees build a career at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK," said Bennett. "I'm proud to say that I started off at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as an administrative assistant and now serve on the executive team. With the right work ethic, anything is possible at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK."

Interested job seekers can visit careers.twomenandatruck.com to submit an application and find more information about the Day of Hiring events, as well as other open positions in the system. Job seekers can also win! All franchise employees who are hired between March 1 and May 15 will be entered into a drawing to win one of five, $500 prizes!

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 375 locations and 2,900 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Related Links

http://www.twomenandatruck.com

