TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Opens in 44th State After Landing on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Ranking

The 380 unit brand also ranked in Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 for the 23rd year, among other large rankings such as being named a 2018 Top Multi-Unit Franchise by Franchise Business Review and securing a spot on the Military Times' 2018 Best for Vets list.

"Accolades like this give credibility to the fact that TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has grown steadily for more than 30 years, and we have no intention of slowing down anytime soon," said Jon Nobis, CEO of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.

In addition to its ongoing business growth, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK continued putting a high priority on its team members and moving their careers forward. This included the annual Mary Ellen's Moving People Forward® Scholarship program, which awards a deserving manager in the system financial support to help them open their own franchise in partnership with their current franchisee. In 2018, the brand awarded four scholarships, and the overall winner Liz Friedmann will open her location in Clifton, New Jersey in spring of 2019. Friedmann's location will be the third in the state, with capacity for 11 more throughout New Jersey.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK also provided cash donations and donated moving services to its numerous charity partners including Operation Finally Home, Convoy of Hope, and Cheeriodicals. To date, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has also donated more than $3 million to charities across the country.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's DNA," said Randy Shacka, president of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK. "Our Founder, Mary Ellen Sheets, started this precedence with her charitable spirit – at the end of her first year in business, she donated her first $1,000 in profits to 10 different local charities. This has since grown into system-wide programs that provide support to veterans, children, pets, and those affected by natural disasters. We look forward to continuing our established partnerships with charitable organizations while looking for even more opportunities to give back in 2019."

Looking ahead to 2019, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK plans to award 10-13 new territories, including three mini-markets, the brand's lower investment option that gives franchise owners flexibility to work with less staff and fewer trucks in smaller territories. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is looking for franchise owners to grow the brand's footprint in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Virginia, Rhode Island, Maryland, Seattle, Pennsylvania, California and Vermont.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 375 locations and 2,900 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 23rd year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Related Links

http://www.twomenandatruck.com

