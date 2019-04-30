TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Opens Three New Locations and Welcomes Four New Franchisees Into the System in the First Quarter of 2019

The brand welcomed the $50,000 scholarship winner Liz Friedmann in Clifton, New Jersey; and a program runner-up Dylan Southward in Santa Fe, New Mexico, both gearing up to open their own franchise in the coming months. The third scholarship winner, Tommy Watts has already opened his operation in Sanford, North Carolina.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK also signed preliminary agreements in Reno, Nevada and Frederick, Maryland, and transferred ownership of eight franchises this quarter in the states of Ohio, Texas, and Florida.

"As we continue to recruit qualified franchise candidates to open more locations and are approaching our busy season, we are heads down focused on hiring the right people into our system," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK President, Randy Shacka. "Because our core purpose is to move people forward, we are looking for movers, drivers and customer service representatives to start a career with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK. This emphasis on hiring and development is most important during our busy months but will remain a priority for us for the rest of the year."

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK held its seventh annual Career Move Month in March and announced its first ever Day of Hiring events in Michigan, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina and Texas in April and May. The system is planning to hire 5,000 people to support its expansion efforts nationwide and prepare for the busiest moving season from May through September.

The TWO MEN AND A TRUCK brand currently has nearly 6,000 employees across over 350 U.S. locations and 30 international locations, with plans to open another nine locations by the end of 2019. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is looking for new franchise owners to grow the brand across the U.S. and Canada, with many new territories open based on the success of its mini-market model. Some key open territories include New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 375 locations and 2,900 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

