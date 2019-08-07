TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®'s Proven Business Model Continues Strong Momentum Through Q2

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ® 's busiest move weekend each year falls on the last weekend in June, landing on June 28 to June 30 this year, and resulting in a record-breaking total of 6,200 moves across the 350 franchised locations nationwide.

"Summer time is always our busiest season but this has been the busiest in our 34-year history," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO, Jon Nobis. "Each of those 6,200 customers has their own unique story of moving forward to their next steps in life's journey and we're honored they chose our team to be a part of it."

The company estimated its 3,100 trucks drove a total of 403,000 miles. More than 7,400 movers and drivers walked 10,000 miles and then some while carrying 37 million pounds of houseware. To put into perspective, that is the weight of 10,783 NASCAR race cars, 47,747 planes, 711 Titanic's and 459 Washington monuments.

"We're committed to providing top-notch service to our customers no matter what time of year. For our busiest move weekend, our teams were focused on being a reliable resource, a friendly face and a helping hand to every customer they moved," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK President, Randy Shacka.

In fact, Shacka brought that commitment out into the field, getting on the trucks and providing hands-on help to movers during the June weekend. "We place such a strong emphasis on our core purpose of moving people forward and on our customer referral rating, which is consistently strong and currently at 96.5% referral rate," he said. "What better way to show the movers and drivers our gratitude for delivering exceptional service than to get on the trucks, share stories, and provide our customers with a memorable experience."

In addition to an increase in sales, the company has focused on growing its franchise system in Q2. In March, the moving franchise launched a strategic hiring initiative to fill 5,000 jobs nationally. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK sets itself apart by focusing on career development across all levels of employment, holding its seventh annual Career Move Month in March and announcing its first-ever Day of Hiring with events in Michigan, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

"It's the people at each of our 350 locations that make the brand what it is, from the movers and drivers all the way up to the franchisees. Our franchising system provides a platform for success," said Shacka. "Because our core purpose is to move people forward, we continue looking for movers, drivers and customer service representatives to start a career with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®. This emphasis on hiring and development is most important during our busy months but will remain a priority for us for the rest of the year."

One of the company's newest franchisees, Jose Gonzalez, expressed his excitement to have recently opened his TWO MEN AND A TRUCK location in the McAllen, Texas Mini Market. Whereas before, the brand's franchise disclosure document (FDD) didn't give franchisees the option to serve smaller populations, the mini-market model now lets franchisees develop the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK brand in areas with a population between 100,000 and 200,000. More than a year and a half into its implementation, it's clear the shift in strategy has created an entirely new avenue for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to pursue development.

"There are 190,000 people in McAllen," said Gonzalez. "People are ready for what TWO MEN AND TRUCK will provide and I couldn't be more excited to bring that high-quality customer service to them. McAllen is right in the middle of the Rio Grande Valley metropolitan area and there are a ton of high-end homes that are being sold and moved into."

Gonzalez is among 10 new franchisees that TWO MEN AND A TRUCK plans to sign into the system this year, expanding their footprint across multiple new markets.

"From franchisees and managers to the frontline team of movers, drivers and customer service representatives, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is committed to providing its premium moving services while never losing sight of taking care of its customers," said Nobis. "Q2 has proven to be a successful period for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK and we plan on carrying that momentum over as we transition into the second half of the year."

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 45 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

