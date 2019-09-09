Two Men Biking Across the Country to Raise Awareness for Wounded Veterans

"It's inspiring to see Mike and Matt take their passion for wounded veterans along their ride across the country," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "I hope many communities hear their story and recognize the ongoing need to support our nation's injured military and their families."

Mike and Matt will represent the Blue Angels Foundation, which supports WWP and its Warrior Care Network®. Veterans coping with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) can receive lifesaving clinical mental health care through Warrior Care Network at no cost to them.

Honoring the military is personal for both men.

"Both my father and father-in-law served in the U.S. military," Matt said. "I have profound respect for those who enter the military as a career to keep this great country safe and protect our freedoms from the evils of the world."

The pair specifically want to increase awareness of veteran suicide.

"My father was a Navy WWII veteran, and I can't think of a better way to honor his commitment than to ride and work for the cause of helping to eliminate suicides of our returning military soldiers," Mike said.

Mike and Matt want to connect 100 injured veterans with lifesaving WWP programs in 2020. Warriors never pay a penny for WWP programs or services because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

The Blue Angels Foundation will match the public's support throughout the ride, which will begin Sept. 21 in California and conclude Nov. 8 at Patriots Point just outside Charleston.

You can follow Mike and Matt's journey here and discover other ways to support warriors.

