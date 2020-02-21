Two Michael Baker International Bridges Honored by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and National Steel Bridge Alliance (NSBA)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is pleased to announce that two of the firm's iconic bridge projects – the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge in Pittsburgh and the Winona Bridge in Winona, MN – have won Prize Bridge Awards from the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) and National Steel Bridge Alliance (NSBA). The biennial Prize Bridge Awards honor significant and innovative steel bridges constructed in the U.S. Recognizing innovative design and engineering, the award is the highest honor bestowed on bridge projects by the U.S. structural steel industry. The projects will be honored at the 2020 AISC World Steel Bridge Symposium, taking place in Atlanta, April 22 – 24.

"For 80 years, Michael Baker has remained at the forefront of bridge innovation and is highly regarded as an industry leader in bridge design and construction," said Scott Roux, Senior Vice President and National Practice Lead, Bridge at Michael Baker International. "The Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) and Winona Bridges are shining examples of the dedication of our team to rehabilitate historic and iconic bridges that serve as the backbone of our nation's infrastructure. Each of these bridges is a community landmark and thanks to the hard work of our engineers, our clients and the many who contributed to these projects, they will continue to serve their communities for decades to come."

The Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge is one of a trio of historic, side-by-side identical bridges in downtown Pittsburgh, collectively known as the Three Sisters Bridges. Michael Baker was selected for preliminary engineering, final design and construction-phase services for the rehabilitation of each of the 90-year old historic bridges – owned and maintained by Allegheny County. This bridge is the first to be completely rehabilitated and is fully open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The bridge was honored as the National Award Winner in the Steel Bridge Rehabilitation category.

The rehabilitation of the Winona Bridge represented the most complex historic truss bridge rehabilitation ever undertaken by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). To extend the bridge's life another 50 years, the team performed an extensive bridge analysis, evaluation and rehabilitation that preserved the historical integrity of the 75-year-old structure. The bridge was honored as the Merit Award Winner in the Steel Bridge Rehabilitation category.

The winning projects in the Prize Bridge Awards were selected based on innovation, aesthetics, economy, and design and engineering solutions by a jury of five engineering and construction professionals.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

