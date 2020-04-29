Two Michelin Star Chef Joins Forces With TWISPER to Support the Restaurant and Hotel Industry to Restart Their Activities

True to its core values of positivity, fairness & solidarity, the Swiss company has launched an unprecedented campaign worth nearly 4 million euros via TWISPER Business, its platform for business owners, to help them overcome these challenging times through positive digital word of mouth.

TWISPER offers 10 000 Pro subscriptions with 1-year free access to all its premium features, which include a zero-commission booking button added to the business profile on TWISPER, an all-in-one business listing manager that automatically updates business details across more than 20 platforms, and a customer messaging feature to improve client engagement. Businesses that are interested can simply use the promo code "POSITIVE" upon signing up on TWISPER Business.

"Unlike major online recommendation platforms making huge profits by selling user data and creating lots of fake or bad reviews, our unique digital word-of-mouth platform helps businesses attract new clients through TWISPER's community of users and their friends," says Antonio Canton, CEO of TWISPER. "Today businesses can take back control of their online image and get ready for a strong comeback."

TWISPER ambassadors working in the gastronomy sector are also bringing positivity to their communities, as they themselves endure hardships during this shutdown. Philippe Chevrier is providing 1000 premium burgers to Geneva's intensive care hospital workers at Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève (HUG). The personnel can use a special voucher to get their free meal at the distinguished Chez Philippe grill house in Geneva. Also, Cocktail Genius and owner of Bar Am Wasser in Zurich, Dirk Hany has started an entertaining Youtube channel on how to make amazing cocktails at home.

ABOUT TWISPER

TWISPER connects people with friends they trust and businesses they love to bring back fairness, authenticity and positivity in the world of online recommendations. A Swiss start-up founded in 2018, TWISPER is used in more than 90 countries and in 6 languages, and employs more than 50 employees in Geneva and Lisbon.

As an ad-free platform that protects and does not sell user data, TWISPER Business empowers hospitality and gastronomy businesses to take back control of their online image and benefit from digital word of mouth.

