Two Michigan Companies Partner to Create, Deliver Portable Shipping Container Recording Studios

DETROIT, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two industry market leaders are joining forces to creatively shape the future of sound and A/V production. Grove Studios, a fast-growing rehearsal and A/V production startup, and Three Squared, Inc . (TSI), the leader in Cargo Architecture, are designing, constructing, and installing compact rehearsal and recording studios built from shipping containers.

"We are expanding the way we support the marketplace, and we are thrilled to support the creative industry through this incredible product with Grove Studios," said Leslie Horn, CEO of Three Squared.

Known as GrovePods, these innovative 320-square-foot studios allow creatives to develop their own projects anytime, anywhere. They provide an instant, convenient space for people looking to record music, podcasts, and more.

"Part of that vision includes scaling our current studio location to 200-plus creative communities worldwide using 24/7 access, modern cargo architecture, innovative design and construction methods, and Internet of things technologies," said Rick Coughlin, Grove Studios' Chief Vision Officer and Co-founder.

GrovePods are 100% portable and can be built quickly and deployed to most locations. They're constructed inside a controlled factory environment where the containers are modified before being delivered.

"With careful coordination, we can erect the structure of a building in several hours instead of weeks or months. It's quite a spectacle to see a building take shape in just one day," said Breck Crandell, Three Squared's Director of Design.

GrovePods serve as the optimal space for trapping recorded sounds inside and blocking unwanted outside noises. As wind- and water-tight boxes, these studios keep sound from escaping while their sheer mass helps control the acoustics.

"The weight of the containers helps isolate the sound, so nearby pods won't be bothered by loud performances within each studio unit. We make sure the sound inside the box is perfect for creatives," said Coughlin, who launched Grove Studios with Crandell and Erich Friebel, Chief of Operations/Co-founder, in 2016.

With the ease of relocation and off-grid power solutions, GrovePods are versatile. They can be a stand-alone product or integrated into a larger development venture to form a creative community.

Grove Studios plans to launch future locations supporting multiple GrovePods, the first of which will be in Detroit. It also intends to make units available to individuals, companies, and nonprofits for purchase.

"You can order one to put in your backyard as your personal recording haven, or you can put one next to your Airbnb to generate additional income. As secure, self-service units with 24/7 access, GrovePods can be rented out at an hourly cost. We've run the numbers multiple ways, and even if we consider 50% capacity, the units pay for themselves within two years," Crandell said.

Three Squared and Grove Studios are taking pre-orders for GrovePods, and anticipated delivery of the units will come later this summer. Unit renderings are available on Three Squared and Grove Studios' websites and social media.

Grove Studios is a 24/7 self-service rehearsal, recording, and content creation start-up located in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Clients can book music, DJ, podcast, photography, video, and livestreaming space and purchase monthly subscription packages online. Grove Studios is providing portable, self-contained recording studios built from shipping containers in conjunction with Detroit's Three Squared.

Three Squared, Inc. is a Detroit-based architecture and design firm whose revolutionary technology uses steel intermodal shipping containers to build eye-catching, resilient mixed-use spaces, condominiums, and apartment complexes faster than traditional construction. They help developers create profitable real estate projects whose design and style are only limited by imagination - not budget.

