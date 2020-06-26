Two Million and Counting: American Joint Replacement Registry Reaches Major Milestone

"This is an incredible milestone for the AJRR. We are thrilled to see so much enthusiasm from our participating sites to contribute actionable data to this important orthopaedic Registry," said David D. Lewallen, MD, FAAOS, one of the founding leaders of the AJRR and orthopaedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic. "AJRR not only helps orthopaedic surgeons review their cases against a growing list of national statistics and analytics, but its interactive abilities help users filter data in new and meaningful ways identifying important practice changes that can benefit millions of American patients going forward."

Daniel J. Berry, MD, FAAOS, founding leader and immediate past chair of the AAOS Registries Oversight Committee and orthopaedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic, added, "The AJRR is a powerful tool that is guiding the future of hip and knee joint replacements. As a participant in each of the AAOS registries, it's exciting to see the AJRR achieve this milestone and fuel momentum that is helping improve orthopaedic outcomes in this country."

The AJRR enhances the way orthopaedic surgeons, hospital systems, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and private practices track joint replacements by allowing them to compare procedure performance on an individual, site, and system level through dashboards and reports offering access to national benchmarks and methods. The Registry supports patients by providing tools to surgeons so they can reduce complication and revision rates, offering surveillance for poorly performing implants, and including patient-reported outcomes (PROMs). At present, AJRR represents nearly 1,400 U.S. medical institutions and more than 11,000 participating surgeons with data coming from hospitals, ASCs, and private practice groups from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Since AJRR's launch in 2009 (data collection began in 2012), AJRR's platform has elevated its scope of tracking capabilities. Most recently, AJRR added the ICD-10 code to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on patients undergoing future hip and knee joint replacement procedures. Tracking COVID-19 data will help analyze the impact of COVID-19 on outcomes, trends of surgery based on the pause in elective surgery, and the trends of PROMs due to delayed procedures.

For more information about the AJRR or to speak with an AJRR Steering Committee member, visit www.aaos.org/registries.

AAOS Registry Program

The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Academy's hip and knee replacement registry, is the cornerstone of the AAOS's Registry Program, and the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count, with more than 2 million procedures contained within its database. Additional registries include Shoulder & Elbow Registry, the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry, and the American Spine Registry, a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Related Links

http://www.aaos.org

