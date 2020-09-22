Two National Publications List AE Wealth Management in Top 10 for Growth in Assets

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a short four years, AE Wealth Management (AEWM), headquartered in Topeka, Kansas, has managed to rise in the ranks of top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms by earning the number 10 spot in Financial Advisor (FA) magazine's "RIA Survey and Ranking 2020 Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms," and number 7 spot in RIA Channel's "Top 100 Wealth Managers." In addition, AEWM is listed 37th overall in FA's "2020 RIA Ranking."

In 2019, AEWM grew assets under management (AUM) by more than $3.7 billion, netting a 30.2 percent growth over 2018. AE Wealth Management reported regulatory assets under management exceeding $8.5 billion and total platform assets exceeding $10 billion as of December 31, 2019.

"I believe what makes us successful is providing a full-service experience for our clients," said Chris Radford, President of AE Wealth Management. "Our advisors are entrepreneurs working hard to build their client's portfolio, and we assist them every step in that journey. From the transition to the platform to training and back-office support, we are genuinely in this with them. Their success is our success," he said.

FA's Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms compare year-end growth to the previous year to determine ranking. FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management at year-end for independent RIA firms that file with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). RIA Channel uses quantitative and qualitative criteria to create the rankings. The ranking is based on both size and growth in assets as of June 30, 2020, as reported to the SEC.

AE Wealth Management oversees more than $12 billion in total platform assets, including more than $10 billion in regulatory assets under management, as of July 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.aewealthmanagement.com.

About AE Wealth Management

AE Wealth Management is one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in America, offering an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources that independent financial advisors can use to help their clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate more significant value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing the cutting-edge technology—and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers—on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.



AE Wealth Management, LLC ("AEWM") is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser located in Topeka, Kansas.

