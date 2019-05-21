Two NEI General Contracting Projects Recognized by the Mass. Historical Commission

The MHC founded the Preservation Awards program in recognition of the challenge of preserving our national legacy, and a cultural heritage rich in historic resources. Awards are presented annually to preservation projects or individuals that have displayed an outstanding commitment to historic preservation in Massachusetts.

Maple Commons ~ Paul & Niki Tsongas Award and People's Choice Award

With 11 separate buildings, including 173 apartments and a community building, the project spreads across two city blocks in the downtown Springfield (Mass.) Lower Maple Historic District. Built between 1910 and 1917 the four-story buildings were primarily brick with craftsman-style ornamentation. This past year, Maple Commons underwent a substantial renovation of all the buildings, including extensive site work. This is NEI's seventh project with First Resource Development Company, Inc.

Since 1988 Preservation Massachusetts' highest honor, the Paul & Niki Tsongas Award, has recognized the very best in historic preservation efforts, individuals, and achievements across the state of Massachusetts.

Bethany Apartments ~ Robert H. Kuehn Award

In its fourth project for the Planning Office for Urban Affairs, Inc. (POUA), a non-profit housing developer affiliated with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, NEI oversaw the historic adaptive re-use of the 56,000 SF Kennedy Hall at Cardinal Cushing Center in Hanover, Mass. into 37 affordable and workforce housing units, which is now known as Bethany Apartments.

Robert H. Kuehn, Jr. was actively involved in the process of drafting and passing the Community Preservation Act (CPA), signed into law in the fall of 2000. Bob was also one of the founders and main supporters of the Community Preservation Coalition and served as Vice Chair of its Steering Committee until his death in June of 2006.

