Two New Food & Beverage Concepts Win Silgan Closures' Free Closures for a Year Contest

Nine-year-old Sidnee Rushing began selling lemonade at her church's bazaar in 2016, when she was five years old. Made with organic fruits, alkaline water, cane sugar and no preservatives, Sidnee's Homemade Lemonade, a registered small business, is now sold at festivals and events in the Atlanta area and at Savi Provisions, a neighborhood purveyor of locally sourced organic foods. A portion of the profits go toward community organizations like Toys for Tots and to Sidnee's 529 college savings plan.

"We weren't entrepreneurs when Sidnee started her lemonade stand, so having Silgan partner with us to help us offset startup costs and think about how to market different flavors with consistent branding is a wonderful opportunity," said Sidnee's mother, Sherri Rushing.

While working as personal chef and wellness coach, Simply Soupreme CEO and Founder Jackie Greene noticed that her clients often skipped meals in favor of constant snacking. She developed a line of plant-based, ready-to sip soups as a healthy alternative for people on the go. The all-natural, cold-pressed product represents a shift away from highly processed canned soups.

"Moving from food concept to consumer packaged good is quite a learning curve," Greene said. "Closures and containers are a big part of the user experience, so connecting with a company like Silgan to help guide you through the process is a real advantage."

"We congratulate both of our winners and would also like to tip our caps to everyone who entered this year's contest," said AJ Miller, director of marketing for Silgan Closures. "We encourage all innovative thinkers with any kind of new food and beverage concept that can use one of our plastic, steel or aluminum stock closures to submit their entries for next year's competition soon."

Call for Entries – Third Annual Free Closures for a Year Contest

The Third Annual Free Closures for a Year Contest will accept submissions from November 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021. To enter, food and beverage concepts must be original and able to use a Silgan stock closure on its packaging. Entries are evaluated on uniqueness, marketability and purchase intent. Winners receive their choice of up to 500,000 Silgan stock closures over a 12-month period and a free consumer testing report on their product from Datassentials SCORES with metrics, likes and dislikes from 1,000 consumers.

