Two New Lovable Characters From Ripley Publishing
"Gabby and the Dark" and "Norman and the Flight" Now on Sale!
May 02, 2019, 12:15 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Gabby conquer her fear of the dark? Will Norman find a way to fly? Join these two lovable characters as they get themselves into silly situations and, ultimately, find out that not everything turns out quite like they expect in the latest heartwarming series of illustrated storybooks by Ripley Publishing.
Gabby and the Dark and Norman and the Flight, both named after Ripley Aquarium mascots, are sympathetic adventures told with highly expressive illustrations to surprise and delight kids and adults alike with storylines that kids can relate to in their daily lives.
Hand-painted in watercolor, Gabby and the Dark and Norman and the Flight are illustrated by John Graziano, officially the seventh artist to take up the pen since Robert Ripley originated the "Believe It or Not!" cartoon panel in 1918.
ABOUT THE BOOKS
Gabby's not afraid of the dark! Well, maybe just a little.
Readers join Gabby as she explores the deep, dark ocean. Told from Gabby's point of view, kids will relate to how scary the dark can feel. However, like Gabby, children will be assured that they too can conquer their fear, and maybe even make a new friend in the process!
Who says penguins can't fly?
The adorable Norman searches for a way to accomplish the impossible. Children and parents will giggle at his silly attempts to fly and be inspired by his clever creativity. Will Norman ultimately find a way to fly? There's only one way to find out!
Celebrating bravery and sharing the message to never stop believing in yourself, Gabby and the Dark and Norman and the Flight go on sale May 7, 2019, at all major booksellers.
