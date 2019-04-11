Two New Master-planned Communities Opening in Murietta

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to invite prospective homebuyers and real estate agents to the Grand Openings of Vaquero at Audie Murphy and Palmetto at Spencer's Crossing, two exciting new neighborhoods in sought-after masterplans.

Vaquero at Audie Murphy RichmondAmerican.com/VAM

The Grand Opening for this community will take place on Saturday, April 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy cookout fare and family fun, including a face painter, concession stands, music and more. Tours of three impressive new model homes, including Richmond American's best-selling floor plan, the Hemingway, will also be available.

More about this community

New ranch and two-story homes from the low $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,920 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and flooring

Five-star amenities include a rec center, pools, hiking trails, sport fields and more

Near popular shopping destinations and commuter routes I-215 and I-15

24548 Division Drive, Menifee, CA 92584

Palmetto at Spencer's Crossing RichmondAmerican.com/PSC

The Grand Opening for this community will take place on Saturday, April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Complimentary lunch will be provided, as well as family activities including Skee-Ball, a petting zoo and entertainment.

More about this community:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $400s

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,270 sq. ft.

Four floor plans to choose from

Hundreds of structural and aesthetic personalization options

Resort-style amenities include pools, private trails, sports fields and a dog park

30802 Bloomfest Street, Murrieta, CA 92563

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

