Two New Senior Executives Announced at Recovery Centers of America

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a national provider of evidence-based substance use disorder treatment, added two new senior managers to its executive team. Stacie Runion has been hired as Chief Human Resources Officer and Dr. Kerry King has been hired as Vice President of Clinical Services.

Stacie Runion, RCA's new Chief Human Resources Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in global human resources management and talent acquisition to the RCA team. She previously led all aspects of human resources for a global 6000-employee sustainable manufacturing organization based in Philadelphia. Runion holds a bachelor's degree in Communications from Wheaton College in Illinois. Additionally, she is a Talent Management Certified Professional through the Institute of Organizational Development.

Runion will provide human resources leadership to a growing Recovery Centers of America workforce numbering nearly 2500 employees nationwide at RCA's specialty laboratory, GENETWORx, eight addiction treatment facilities, seven outpatient facilities, and four opioid treatment programs in five states. Additional RCA centers are planned for Indianapolis and other locations.

"It's an exciting time for RCA as we continue to provide the very best care while expanding our services to other geographic locations. I am happy to be a part of this team and a part of our mission to save one million lives," said Runion.

Dr. Kerry King will oversee all of RCA's clinical operations. Dr. King is a Clinical Psychologist with two decades of experience working with individuals, families and organizations. She has provided subject matter expertise and behavioral health consultation to schools, global and domestic civil service entities, and to education and behavioral health stakeholders. Her consulting work has spanned the Eastern United States and many islands of the Caribbean.

Dr. King specializes in the treatment of persons with co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders, adolescent development, and change management in the implementation of clinical best practices. During her career, Dr. King has held a variety of clinical and leadership roles and has directed residential and ambulatory behavioral health agencies in the Eastern United States. She holds Doctor of Clinical Psychology and Master of Business Administration degrees from Widener University. Dr. King also completed undergraduate studies in Specific Learning Disability Education, Elementary Education and Psychology at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

"There is something special about being a part of this team," said Dr. King. "The level of innovation and commitment toward supporting our patients in realizing their best outcome is a big factor in what excites me about team RCA. This is a team of talented individuals who challenge themselves daily to answer, "What is missing? How do we do better?" There is a clear recognition that we have a singular mission - to save every life we encounter from the dreadful disease of addiction," she said.

Recovery Centers of America has experienced steady, consistent growth enabling the company to provide expanded substance use disorder (SUD) services during an American addiction crisis that has been worsened by the pandemic. The RCA model of SUD treatment provides affordable care that is nearby to patients so that families can participate in treatment. With a record of treatment of more than 40,000 patients nationwide, the company's model of holistic community-based care is specially tailored to foster long-term recovery. An extensive alumni network provides educational, community, and social resources to patients after treatment.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) has eight treatment centers located in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland and St. Charles, Illinois. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton, Woodbridge, and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA.

