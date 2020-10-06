Two Novels On Thoroughbred Racing Offer Gripping "Wire-To-Wire" Reads

The pair of novels follow the exploits of former two-time Kentucky Governor Bentley Wellington, coal baroness Abigail Prescott Wellington and their son, Beauregard, operator of Lexington-based Triple-B Racing Stables. As 1983 unfolds, vulnerabilities of "The Commonwealth's first family" are at work as Kentucky's alcohol of choice, the sport of kings and power politics provide the combustible combination that embroils the Wellingtons in an expanding web of scandal involving illicit sex, shady financial dealings, brushes with the underworld and murder.

Another prominent family, the Cutters of Leesburg, Virginia, is led by Thomas Jefferson Cutter III, a youthful Virginia horseman whose fateful meeting with his Kentucky-based counterpart leads to a dueling dance of equine-industry elites. Their interaction has consequences – not simply for members of their immediate families, but for a widening circle of friends and associates.

"For my first work of fiction, I borrowed from my youth in New Jersey and years as a student at the University of Virginia, along with a lifetime of experiences in thoroughbred racing; a professional career that took me from Wall Street, Madison Avenue and the Motor City to business centers throughout Europe and the Asia-Pacific region," explained Hilliard. He went on to note the sequel was simply a result of the love affair he developed with the initial book's characters. "I was curious to see how these people would navigate life's challenges," he said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, the author's blog, thoroughbredrailbirds.horse, debuts with a spirited take on the mayhem brought to the past two years' Kentucky Derby by an historic disqualification and a global pandemic. For pricing information and to order paperbacks and e-books, visit Jerzey Wahoo Media, LLC (https://www.jerzeywahoomedia.com/order-form.html) or publisher Outskirts Press (https://outskirtspress.com/webPage/isbn/9781977233561). E-versions may also be ordered via Amazon Kindle.

CONTACT: Rob Hilliard (248-320-1846)

SOURCE Jerzey Wahoo Media LLC

Related Links

http://www.jerzeywahoomedia.com/

