Two of Three CEOs Fail Within Eighteen Months: Your CEO Resource Guide Shares Fifty-Seven Practices to Capture Value and Thrive

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The job of every CEO is to create great value. With most CEOs anticipating economic headwinds, smart CEOs are looking for ways to improve and grow their companies.

Your CEO Resource Guide Chuck Bolton Your CEO Resource Guide

"The CEOs who create the greatest value over the long haul embrace empowering mindsets and deploy specific practices that drive exceptional performance," states Chuck Bolton, The Bolton Group LLC, a veteran CEO coach and six-time bestselling author. "Your CEO Resource Guide is a free report that shares the mindsets and practices that lead to exceptional performance, identified as the ones most predictive of CEO success. You can learn, apply, and master these beliefs and practices."

"If you are honest with yourself, as CEO, are you creating the value you should? Is there a value void?" asks Bolton, creator of Your CEO Resource Guide. "What's the price you pay when you fail to create the value you are capable of? Two of five CEOs fail within eighteen months on the job. CEO performance matters. When your performance falls short, all stakeholders are impacted. Smart CEOs look for an edge. They commit to learning and getting better. If you aren't getting better, you are getting worse."

Your CEO Resource Guide shares the insights to make you and your company better. Any CEO or aspiring CEO desiring to execute with excellence and capturing massive value should grab a copy of Your CEO Resource Guide. It includes the CEO Cheat Sheet for Capturing Massive Value with fifty-seven practices that drive value CEOs can deploy across their six unique CEO responsibilities.

Bolton continues, "To get the most out of Your CEO Resource Guide, take the new, on-line, self-assessment tool, Your CEO Check Up, to identify your current use of the mindsets and practices that drive value creation. This free assessment is confidential, takes about 10-minutes, and you receive your results instantly. You will discover where you perform well and what can be improved, a positive step towards creating greater value in the future."

When CEOs gets better, everyone around them gets better. Go to YourCEOResourceGuide.com and YourCEOCheckUp.com for these two must-have tools for CEOs who seek to become the exceptional, value-creating leader they are meant to be.

Media Contact:

Chuck Bolton

612.229.1020

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bolton Group LLC