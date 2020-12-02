Two Parents Launch Pandemic-Inspired Business and Hit Kickstarter Goal in 8 Minutes

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Madison-area parents recently joined forces to co-found Shenanigan Kids, a company that makes padded playsets for kids of all ages. The company's first product, The Figgy ($299), began its kickstarter campaign on November 19 and hit its goal in a record 8 minutes.

The idea for The Figgy came to Rachel Neill, a working mother of five and successful entrepreneur, during the pandemic when she couldn't find quality products that would keep her kids' attention.

Shenanigan Kids

"As a busy, working mom, trying to manage small kids during a pandemic has been challenging," said Neill. "I was in need of something that would entertain them, keep my house intact, and would be easy to put away. I couldn't find what I was looking for, so I decided to come up with something on my own," she said.

Neill partnered with long-time friend, Chris Roepe, to help design and engineer The Figgy. Roepe's experience in supply chain, engineering, retail, and tech at some of the top companies in the nation made him the perfect business partner to make Neill's vision a reality that families across the U.S. could benefit from. Roepe is also the father to two children, making him even more intrigued in Neill's vision.

"As a parent who spends time talking to a lot of other parents, I knew Rachel's idea was a winner," Roepe said. "The Figgy helps spark our kids' imaginations, while also making life easier on us. It's a great alternative to screen time, is very versatile, uses up a lot of kids' energy, looks good in just about any room, and the list goes on. I am thrilled to be one step closer to getting The Figgy out to parents across Wisconsin and beyond," he said.

The Figgy consists of four CertiPur foam pieces - two large, double-stacked squares and two rectangular bolsters. Kids can configure the Figgy pieces to become just about anything their imagination can dream of - a pirate ship, a jungle fort, or just a comfy spot to relax.

The Figgy's Kickstarter campaign launched on Nov. 19, 2020. To stay up-to-date with updates, visit shenanigankids.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Rachel Neill

Shenanigan Kids

608-609-5300

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkjYZimlYNM

SOURCE Shenanigan Kids