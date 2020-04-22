Two Partners at Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Selected to 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers List

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With decades of experience serving as partners and shareholders at distinguished Rhode Island injury firm Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C., Attorneys Patrick C. Barry and Mark B. Decof were recently named in the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list.

Lawdragon publishes annual lists to showcase the "best of the bar," selecting only 500 attorneys in each practice area from across the country. As one of the most respected legal media organizations and news sources, Lawdragon has extensive connections within the legal community, allowing its research team to identify the top-performing attorneys in each practice area.

Evaluating plaintiff's attorneys based on number of victories and groundbreaking settlements, reputation among peers and clients, years of experience, and legal background, the Lawdragon team publishes the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide to help consumers make informed decisions about their legal counsel.

As members of the Lawdragon 500, Attorneys Decof and Barry have shown a consistent ability to get results for injury victims in Rhode Island and beyond, regularly earning seven- and eight-figure settlements and verdicts. Attorney Decof has also won more multi-million-dollar jury verdicts than any other injury lawyer in Rhode Island and was included in the 2019 edition of Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers.

At this time, the firm would like to express its gratitude to their personal injury clients for trusting them to serve as their trial advocates. The award-winning attorneys at Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. will continue to pursue justice for those harmed due to medical malpractice, birth injuries, defective products, car accidents, and legal malpractice.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. at https://www.decof.com/.

SOURCE Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.decof.com/

