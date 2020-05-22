Two Randstad executives named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 list

Zucker's passion for service delivery, relationships and execution is the trifecta that led to several promotions over her 12-year career at Randstad. Now overseeing the California region, Zucker has led her teams to excellence while adding additional branches to her portfolio. "Not only does Jessica continue to lead her team to success and growth, but she is also an inspiring mentor who has created development tools to accelerate promotions, increase retention and build a strong bench of internal talent for Randstad. She is an inspiration to all," said Traci Fiatte, CEO of non-technical staffing for Randstad US.

Serving as the senior VP of Randstad Enterprise Group, Randstad's newly formed talent advisory infrastructure, Vesely helps large organizations unite their HR technology innovations and staffing and solutions portfolios into one integrated channel. One of Vesely's key accomplishments, over his 14-year tenure, was incorporating Randstad Innovation Fund (RIF) companies — a venture capital firm within Randstad investing in HR technology start-ups — into solutions for improving talent outcomes and experiences. "Josh's impeccable leadership and creativity is what continues to drive the business success we've seen throughout his career. Randstad is very lucky to have him," said Patrick McCall, chief sales officer at Randstad.

Zucker and Vesely join a group of remarkable professionals recognized by SIA for their service to the staffing industry. This year's list is not a ranking but a recognition of professionals from companies operating in the U.S. who stand out as industry leaders endeavoring to elevate the ecosystem.

"This year's honorees are already playing a vital role in solving many of the new challenges the industry is now facing," said SIA media products editor and publisher, Subadhra Sriram, in Staffing Industry Review magazine. "Their ability to create and maintain bonds, along with their strategic vision and capacity to innovate, is of key importance as the industry comes together to navigate this crisis and rebuild our businesses and economies."

