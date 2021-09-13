Two Roots Brewing Co. Wins Gold Medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival

Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft beer brewery to secure a hat-trick win at GABF. Tweet this

"We're proud of our brewing teams in San Diego and Michigan and are honored to be recognized once again by North America's most prestigious beer competition," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO of Two Roots Beverage Co. "Non-alcoholic beer continues to rise in popularity and the consumer response to our portfolio has been nothing short of exceptional. Securing three consecutive GABF medals solidifies our position in this rapidly growing category."

"Hailed earlier this year by Bon Appetit magazine and now securing its second Gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival, our Enough Said Helles has earned its top position in the non-alcoholic category," said Senior Director of Innovations and Master Brewer, Kevin Barnes.

Despite the pandemic, our brewing community rallied together for this year's GABF competition — our largest competition judged to date," said Chris Swersey, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. "Judges continue to be impressed with the quality and innovation of all entries they evaluated."

Winner of Double Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival® and Silver and Bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards, Two Roots Brewing Co. is unwavering in its dedication to quality, resulting in an award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. For more information, visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com

