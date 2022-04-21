Two Rotor Screw Pump Market Size to Grow by USD 304.21 Mn| 36% of the growth to originate from the Middle East and Africa| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Two Rotor Screw Pump Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Ampco Pumps Co.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Delta-p Pumpe og Kompressor Systemer AS

Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Flowserve Corp.

Focus Technology Co. Ltd.

HMS Group

Holland Legacy Pump Group BV

Houttuin BV

Huangshan RSP Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ITT Inc.

KRAL GmbH

Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

PSG Dover

Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

SEIM Srl

SPX FLOW Inc.

TAPFLO AB

Axiflow Technologies Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

The Middle East and Africa will account for 36% of market growth. In the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia is the most important market for two rotor screw pumps. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in Europe and South America.

Over the projection period, the Middle East and Africa will benefit from the installation of gas pipes, storage tanks, and LNG pipelines, as well as the deployment of gas detecting systems

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Two Rotor Screw Pump Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The petrochemicals category will boost its market share of two rotor screw pumps significantly. Two rotor screw pumps that can function constantly are in high demand in the petrochemical industry to ensure uninterrupted output and worker health and safety. It manufactures a wide range of items for a wide range of applications all around the world. In the petrochemical industry, two-rotor screw pumps are essential.

As a result, when it comes to handling high viscosity liquids and preserving efficiency and consistent production in the chemical industry, end-users prefer two-rotor screw pumps. During the projection period, such concerns are expected to fuel segment expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the two-rotor screw pump market is the tightening of regulations in the food and beverage sectors. Another trend driving the two rotor screw pump market is the integration of pumps with IIoT. However, raw material price volatility is one of the reasons limiting the growth of the two rotor screw pump markets.

Two Rotor Screw Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 304.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Ampco Pumps Co., CIRCOR International Inc., Delta-p Pumpe og Kompressor Systemer AS, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flowserve Corp., Focus Technology Co. Ltd., HMS Group, Holland Legacy Pump Group BV, Houttuin BV, Huangshan RSP Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ITT Inc., KRAL GmbH , Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., PSG Dover, Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH, SEIM Srl, SPX FLOW Inc., TAPFLO AB, and Axiflow Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Petrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Petrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Axiflow Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Axiflow Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Axiflow Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Axiflow Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CIRCOR International Inc.

Exhibit 92: CIRCOR International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: CIRCOR International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: CIRCOR International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: CIRCOR International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

Exhibit 96: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG - Key offerings

10.6 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 99: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Holland Legacy Pump Group BV

Exhibit 104: Holland Legacy Pump Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 105: Holland Legacy Pump Group BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Holland Legacy Pump Group BV - Key offerings

10.8 ITT Inc.

Exhibit 107: ITT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ITT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: ITT Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: ITT Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 111: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

Exhibit 114: Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 SPX FLOW Inc.

Exhibit 117: SPX FLOW Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: SPX FLOW Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SPX FLOW Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: SPX FLOW Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 TAPFLO AB

Exhibit 121: TAPFLO AB - Overview



Exhibit 122: TAPFLO AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: TAPFLO AB - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

