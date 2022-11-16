Two Seasoned Tech Executives Join Netlify to Accelerate Modern Web Vision

Company's first CMO and SVP of Product will bring Netlify's platform and story to more developers and businesses around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the platform for modern web development, today announced that two executives will join the company to drive forward Netlify's mission of building a better web. Dorian Kendal joins as Chief Marketing Officer and Navneet Joneja joins as Senior Vice President of Product.

"We're grateful to be expanding Netlify's leadership team today," said Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO, Netlify. "Dorian and Navneet bring exceptional experience and both will play crucial roles in bringing our ambitious vision to build a better web to fruition."

Kendal brings a wealth of experience building and leading high-performing global marketing and web engineering teams. He joins Netlify from Unity, where he launched the company's subscription business and oversaw onboarding and retention. Kendal also owned a consulting business where he guided high-profile clients including Google, Twitter and Meta. At Netlify, he will focus on expanding global brand awareness and bringing to market tech stacks that solve some of the most pervasive problems digital businesses face today.

Joneja has spent the last two decades building and leading some of the largest platform businesses in the world. He joins Netlify from VMware, where he was the General Manager for the company's multi-cloud Kubernetes Platform. Prior to that, Joneja led Compute, HPC and Confidential Computing for Microsoft Azure and led Compute Engine, App Engine, Cloud Functions and Kubernetes Product Management at Google. His role will focus on solidifying Netlify as the trusted platform partner for the developers and businesses building the modern, composable web.

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com.

