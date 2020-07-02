Two Specialty GPOs Create a Partnership to Leverage Collective Buying Power for Brand and Generic Drugs for Independent Pharmacies

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two group purchasing organizations (GPOs) have united to form a unique partnership that will open new channels of distribution for independent pharmacies and lower costs across the nation. As of July 1, DermSource, a dermatology GPO in New Hyde Park, New York and Alliance GPO, a fertility and specialty pharmacy focused GPO in Nashville, Tennessee are forming the first GPO partnership to provide both brand and generic drugs at discounted prices.

DermSource and Alliance have been working through this agreement since early 2020. Both GPOs are leaders in their own realm. DermSource is the first GPO to be exclusively dedicated to dermatology products, focused on the distribution of specialized generic pharmaceuticals utilizing an online purchasing platform. Alliance GPO serves the fertility market through its subsidiary, Fertility Alliance, and the broader independent specialty pharmacy market through Alliance Pharmacy GPO. Alliance uses a proprietary purchasing platform, ClarityRx™, to create efficient and transparent distribution channels for brand and generic drugs while simplifying the analysis and contracting process for pharmacies. Together these two GPOs represent over $1 Billion in annual purchasing power for their member independent pharmacies.

DermSource, led by Yuriy Davydov, Founder and CEO, emerged in 2018 at the November NCPA conference and introduced the independent pharmacy to an online membership-based platform which fights price hikes and marginalization. DermSource.com now serves over 600 independent pharmacies. Steven Rhodes, Founder and CEO of Alliance GPO established the buying group in 2017 and they have expanded their high-performing network to over 40 specialty pharmacies that are using group purchasing strategies and business intelligence tools to optimize their purchasing and procurement.

"It's a game-changer," says Yuriy. "This is vertical integration at its finest hour and the timing is perfect. The industry is screaming for change and innovative solutions." Steven added, "We complement each other in the most important ways – technologically, philosophically, and while we serve different markets, we impact the same customers."

With the cost of pharmaceuticals rising and no change in sight, it appears that DermSource and Alliance GPO have given us something to think about.

Full transparency and truth in pricing are the core values of DermSource, the dermatology GPO serving pharmacies across the nation with a purchasing platform for discounted dermatology products. Working with Drug Distributor Accredited (formerly VAWD) wholesalers and distributors, DermSource negotiates on behalf of the pharmacy for competitive pricing. As a progressive organization, DermSource is armed with a mission to help improve the healthcare industry and recognizes that helping independent pharmacies, helps the consumer receive treatment, delivering improved healthcare outcomes. Visit www.DermSource.com #TruthinPricing

Alliance GPO works with industry stakeholders to facilitate innovative group purchasing solutions through a national network of high-performing pharmacies. Supported by proprietary business intelligence tools, Alliance GPO brings a new level of transparency and optimization to the procurement and purchasing process for independent pharmacies. Visit www.AllianceGPO.com #OptimizingPharmacyPurchasing

