Two Strategic Powerhouses Join Sports Platform SchoolDuels

TOWSON, Md., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolDuels, the online reporting and engagement platform for high school sports, proudly adds Mr. Jal Irani to join their roster as Chief Technology Officer. Jal Irani holds a master's degree from John's Hopkins University and lends his expertise lecturing at Towson University in their graduate Computer Science program.

Equally as impressive, is the acceptance of an advisory role by Mr. Jeff Burton. As the former Co-Founder of Electronic Arts and, the current CEO of Woodside Creek Ventures, Mr. Burton shares three decades of experience in digital entertainment and business acumen to SchoolDuels CEO Jake Shipley in a mentoring capacity. In addition, he serves as an active Associate partner at the Copenhagen Institute for future Studies as well as a committee member at the EU Commission's Initiative program Startup Europe.

President and CEO of SchoolDuels Jake Shipley comments, "this is a big win for us on both fronts. Jal is a perfect fit for the culture we are trying to build. His entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and self-discipline made him an extremely desirable candidate. We are pleased to have him join SchoolDuels. Mr. Burton's accomplishments speak for themselves. He is fiercely intuitive in his vision of where we plan to take this company within the next year and I am humbled by his willingness to share that knowledge."

Advisor Jeff Burton adds, "SchoolDuels has a real place in this arena and we will be actively moving the needle to gain traction in the Maryland area, and nationwide in the very near future. I am extremely excited to be a part of this endeavor."

SchoolDuel's is an online community platform for high school sports. Users can engage with one another, find desirable content, and play games. Their goal is to use their audience as a creative way to support the school systems for necessary items outside of their budgetary parameters.

