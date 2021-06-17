Two-Time Eastern District U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott to Join King & Spalding

Scott was twice nominated by the president and unanimously confirmed by the Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, from 2001 to 2009 and from 2017 to 2021. As U.S. Attorney, he oversaw federal prosecutions and civil litigation from 34 counties and supervised 100 attorneys. In between those stints, he was a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, where he vice chaired its White Collar Defense and Corporate Investigations Practice Group. An experienced trial lawyer, Scott has represented major companies across multiple industries—including health care, retail and construction—that faced government investigations. He also has deep experience on matters involving consumer protection, construction accidents, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the False Claims Act.

"Greg is a natural leader with exceptional talent and energy," said Zach Fardon, who leads King & Spalding's Government Matters practice, which includes the Special Matters and Government Investigations team. "He will be a force multiplier for King & Spalding in his ability to provide clients with representation on both criminal as well as civil/regulatory governmental investigations."

Prior to his federal government post, Scott was twice elected District Attorney of Shasta County, and prior to that was a deputy district attorney in Contra Costa County.

"With a stellar runway of experience and deep connections in the DOJ and California legal community, Greg is well-positioned to further expand our investigations and litigation work on the West Coast, nationally and globally," said San Francisco office managing partner Charles Correll. "He also has a reputation for working in a collaborative and pragmatic fashion. He'll be a formidable asset to the firm."

Scott retired in 2008 as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve after 23 years of service as an infantry officer. He earned his JD from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and his undergraduate degree from Santa Clara University.

"I had the privilege of working directly with several King & Spalding lawyers in two previous presidential administrations, persons for whom I have the greatest personal and professional respect," said Scott. "I believe great results will be created for clients when my network across the nation in general and in California in particular is added to King & Spalding's exemplary client base and legal firepower. I could not be more pleased to be joining this great law firm."

Also joining King & Spalding as counsel from the U.S. Attorney's office is Amy Schuller Hitchcock who most recently served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Special Prosecutions Unit. Hitchcock prosecuted criminal offenses including fraud, tax violations, public corruption, cybercrime, identity theft, and child exploitation. She has conducted complex criminal investigations in partnership with federal and local agencies. Hitchcock joined the U.S. Attorney's office from private practice, where she worked directly with Scott for several years. She earned her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College.

