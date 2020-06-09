Two-Time Grammy Nominee Sean Ardoin On His Powerful "What Do You See"

LAKE CHARLES, La., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Ardoin's song "What Do You See" has become the anthem for the Twin Cities protest era, amassing viral video views, leading to it being memorialized as the top feature of Grammy.com.

"What Do You See" (Zydekool Records) addresses, head-on, racism and injustice against black males in America. At a time when the nation is mourning George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died last Monday after pleading with Minneapolis police for help while one white officer knelt on his neck, "What Do You See" not only carries a powerful message in the conversation it seeks to start about race, but also grapples with perception's grip on reality in this country.

"I hope you watch this and can "see" what I'm trying to say," says Ardoin. "In this song I'm saying 'we are less different than we are alike.' I completely believe this. This is written to spark conversation, talking to each other, not "at" each other. When we start talking, the divide will start to decrease and we can start the healing process in this country. Dr. King once said, "shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will." I want this song to cause REAL conversations, because as we saw with the George Floyd case, we are STILL here... If it moves you, please help spread it... #WHATDOYOUSEE."

Sean Ardoin is a two-time Grammy nominated Kreole Rock and Soul artist. Sean's family legacy started with legendary Creole musician Amedee' Ardoin, whose songs are the foundation for Cajun and Creole music, followed by Bois Sec Ardoin, one of the best-known practitioners of the state's rural Creole sound for six decades, and his father Lawrence "Black" Ardoin. After co-leading the critically acclaimed Zydeco outfit Double Clutchin', Sean set out on his own musical journey in 1999. Ardoin has performed at Carnegie Hall, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, BET's Comic View, Southern Charm New Orleans. His music has been featured in commercials, movies, MTV's Road Rules, Real World New Orleans, Fraternity Life and Sorority Life. With his latest album, "Came Thru Pullin,'" Sean Ardoin is ready to bring that Kreole flavor with all the spice you can stand!

