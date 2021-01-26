Two-Time Masters Champion Bubba Watson to Invest and Become Brand Ambassador for Linksoul Apparel

"Bubba is a great person, who also happens to be one of the best golfers in the world. He symbolizes everything our brand stands for and we're stoked to partner with him," said John Ashworth, co-founder Linksoul. "Bubba's values align perfectly with our core mission of giving back to the community, while truly living and exploring life outside of golf."

Watson was drawn to Linksoul's philosophy, mission and style. He grew up loving John's iconic Ashworth brand and has been following his career ever since. Deeply involved in philanthropic and community-building opportunities near his home in Pensacola, Florida, Watson shares Linksoul and Ashworth's passion for giving back to the community; specifically providing accessibility and growth for youth participation in the game.

"I've been paying close attention to what John and Linksoul have been doing over the years and I felt like this was the right time to get more involved with the brand," said Watson. "I love that their mission extends beyond golf and represents a lifestyle beyond the course. I'm excited for this new chapter in my life and I'm excited to be a part of the Linksoul team supporting their brand ethos."

Linksoul is based in Oceanside, California and is John Ashworth and Geoff Cunningham's exploration of the spiritual, soulful core of pastimes like golf, surf, yoga, hiking, travel, cooking and more, by creating apparel and accessories designed to seamlessly transition between these endeavors.

About Linksoul

Linksoul is the fusion of two predominant ideas: "Links," the sandy dunes that connect the land and sea and "Soul," the spiritual nature of human beings. Linksoul exists to link the soul of human beings with pastimes and endeavors that possess a unique soul of their own. They believe a good day for the modern man includes five things: time with family, time with friends, time in nature, creating things with your hands and physical exercise. Linksoul is designing apparel with the utility to be worn the entire day, seamlessly transitioning between all five.

