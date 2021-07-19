Two Top Agents Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Candace Adams, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/Westchester/New York Properties, announced today that two top-producing agents have joined the brokerage's New York office: Richelle Spindell and Gale Rundquist Chen.

Native New Yorkers Spindell and Rundquist Chen have each enjoyed illustrious real estate careers overseeing some of Manhattan's most significant residential transactions.

Award-winning broker Richelle Spindell joins BHHS New York Properties as a Senior Global Sales Executive and Luxury Collection Specialist. She was previously at Douglas Elliman for 25 years and has been consistently lauded as an expert negotiator with an intuitive sense for people and their needs. Spindell's high-energy approach is rooted in forming authentic, long-term partnerships with her clientele. With an entrepreneurial mindset, integrity and dedication, she's earned a stellar track record of notable sales in Manhattan's Midtown East, Upper East and Upper West Side neighborhoods.

A lifelong entrepreneur with an innate sense of design, Spindell formed her own apparel industry resident buying office after graduating from Manhattan's Fashion Institute of Technology. In that role, she handled all apparel buying for a dozen independently owned high-end retailers and devised creative marketing strategies for those businesses. Spindell also studied at the New York School of Interior Design. This unique background in upscale fashion and interior design gives her a decided competitive edge in the industry: she deeply understands the luxury customer mindset allowing her to maximize listing appeal and exposure for sellers, and she's incredibly adept at visualizing possibilities for buyers. A REBNY member and certified negotiation expert, Spindell has a talent for exceeding her clients' expectations with expert guidance and tireless positive energy.

"After more than two decades at Douglas Elliman, I felt it was time for a change, and given Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' broad national and international reach, I will be able to continue to grow my business even more," said Spindell.

"Welcoming Richelle (Spindell) into our company has been effortless," said Adams. "Her top standards, steadfast commitment to her clients, and unwavering values have naturally blended into our company's long-term vision."

Broker Gale Rundquist Chen has established an impressive track record of success and industry accolades throughout her illustrious real estate career. Her comprehensive expertise within the city is expansive, including some of the best buildings along Central Park West, Park Avenue, Beekman and Gramercy Park. Her roots as a second-generation real estate professional bolster Gale's highly regarded and distinctive skill set: She was introduced to the industry by her mother, who was also a successful New York broker.

Rundquist Chen entered the industry running, closing a record-breaking deal in her debut year and tallying consistent sales totals above $10 million annually since then. Praised by her peers, she has been the recipient of numerous honors and distinctions, including REBNY's Deal of the Year award. She was also honored by Douglas Elliman as a Legend Award Winner and a 2021 Ellie Gold Award winner — placing her among the top 9 percent of the company nationwide. Gale has joined BHHS as a Senior Global Sales Executive & Luxury Collection Specialist.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global powerhouse and an ideal fit for my ever-expanding brand," said Rundquist Chen. "I look forward to continuing this company's tradition of excellence, as well as embracing the many opportunities that lie ahead."

"We are honored to have Gale (Rundquist Chen) be a part of the BHHS NY Properties team and to watch her flourish even more with our unparalleled access to the industry's greatest resources," added Adams.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties/New England Properties/Westchester Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties/New England Properties/Westchester Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 1,800 sales professionals in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; the global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com or www.bhhsWestchester.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, bringing to the global residential real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The network's parent company is HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation's largest, full-service residential brokerage firm as measured by transactions, and an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network has more than 50,000 affiliated independent sales associates and 1,500 offices throughout the U.S. and abroad, generating nearly US$120 billion in closed transactions in 2020. For additional information, visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

