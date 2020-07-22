Two UBS Advisors from Houston Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that two financial advisors from Houston have been named to the 2020 Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors. Those are Mark Kaye and Charles Litton. Kaye represents the Downtown Houston branch, while Litton represents River Oaks.

The nomination criteria require nominees to be any of the three following types of practitioners: advisors who build and lead their own teams, advisors who advise a team of specialists, or advisors who are a hybrid of the two aforementioned models. Winners were selected based on thoughtful data provided by SHOOK, Forbes' research partner, as well as in-person interviews, revenue produced, and industry experience. The list showcases the 250 rising financial advisors from across the U.S., ranked amongst other leading advisors in the same market.

"These individuals have proved themselves as the future of wealth advising and represent the best of UBS," says Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas-Market Head at UBS. "We are grateful for the expertise and hard work that these advisors and their teams bring to the firm, and congratulate them for their impressive achievements."

For the full list and further information visit: www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2020/07/22/2020-top-next-gen-wealth-advisors-methodology/#2244b9694518

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Ross

Pierpont Communications

713-627-2223

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,500 Financial Advisors and uses criteria based on age, quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, revenue, interviews by SHOOK Research and the full team assets under management (which vary from state to state). Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

SOURCE UBS Global Wealth Management

Related Links

https://www.ubs.com

