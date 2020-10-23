Two UBS Advisors from South Texas Named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors List

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two financial advisors from the South Texas Market have been named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors list for 2020. Those are Robert Vaughan and Joe Calao. Vaughan represents The Woodlands branch, while Calao represents the Bryan/College Station branch.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors is a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising US employers on their defined contribution plans. In order to be honored on the list, advisers were required to advise at least $75 million in DC plan assets and have at least 20 percent of their client assets in DC plans. Additionally, the honorees have an exceptional legal, compliance and HR record. Vaughan and Calao were among 25 UBS advisors named to the list this year.

"All of our advisers work exceptionally hard to provide top notch service to our clients. However, both Robert and Joe have been able to distinguish themselves above the rest," said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas-Market Head at UBS. "As two of the nation's top retirement advisors, this recognition is a testament of their dedication to the firm and intentional guidance during an evolving landscape."

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.ft.com/content/a19bc519-77ef-4cbb-b4df-861c3a9152fa

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (FT). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in six primary areas: DC plan assets under management, DC plan growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, and compliance record. This honor is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

