Two UBS advisors in Central Texas Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors List

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in the firm's Central Texas Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The advisors are Melissa Whitaker, based in Austin, and Carol Mani Johnston, based in San Antonio.

"We're proud to see Melissa and Carol recognized for their dedication to clients," said Sam Parker, Central Texas Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "They lead the way by offering their clients exceptional service, quality advice and consistent access to UBS's global resources to help them achieve their goals."

Carol has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, and is often recognized for her dedication to clients, having been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the last three years, and Barron's Top Women Advisors list from 2011-2014. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor's in Ibero-American studies and mathematics, and serves on a number of different charitable boards, including an eight-year term for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Melissa began her career at UBS 24 years ago and has been a Financial Advisor since 2007. She is actively involved in investment management and client presentations, efficiently responding to our clients' concerns and needs. Melissa graduated from The University of Texas where she was a member of the women's track team.

This year's Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

