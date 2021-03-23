Two Ward, Smith & Hill Partners Earn 2021 Texas Rising Stars Honors

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High stakes litigation firm Ward, Smith & Hill is proud to announce that firm partners Andrea L. Fair and Brett F. Miller have been named among the state's top young lawyers in the 2021 edition of Texas Rising Stars.

For the second year in a row, Ms. Fair is among the Rising Stars Up-and-Coming Top 100 Attorneys and Up-and-Coming Top 50 Women attorneys for her representation of clients in intellectual property litigation. A skilled trial lawyer, Ms. Fair often takes active roles in preparing and presenting witnesses, cross examination and oral arguments. She has been included in the Texas Rising Stars listing since 2017.

The 2021 edition also marks the fourth time Mr. Miller has been honored for his work representing plaintiffs in civil litigation. Mr. Miller focuses his practice on business and employment disputes, and routinely handles cases involving non-competes and trade secrets. He also leads the firm's family law practice, with an emphasis on divorces involving complex property issues.

The Rising Stars selection process is designed to recognize the state's top attorneys who are age 40 or younger or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen following a rigorous editorial review that starts with peer nominations.

Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine will feature the 2021 honorees in the April editions. To view the complete list of honorees, visit www.superlawyers.com .

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

214-559-4630

[email protected]

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.wsfirm.com

