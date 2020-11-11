Two-Way Engagement Features Power the Newest Version of the High-Growth SalesMail® Video Messaging App

DAPHNE, Ala., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy®, LLC, a Daphne, Alabama technology company providing SaaS-based video apps to multiple industries, today announced the newest release of its groundbreaking SalesMail video messaging app.

SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone or desktop for a variety of communications. SalesMail users report that they build trust more quickly through high personalization, establish sharp differentiation from competitors, develop stronger relationships with their target audiences, and get results faster.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, SalesMail usage has grown by nearly 1400% and continues to climb as professionals are increasingly reliant on personalized video outreach to achieve desired business outcomes. SalesMail's rapidly-expanding user base includes sales and business development executives in a wide range of industries, senior care professionals, recruiters, realtors, and many others.

The newest version of SalesMail provides users with a more interactive experience, allowing recipients to instantly engage with messages and take further actions as customized by the SalesMail sender.

With the expanded feature set, SalesMail users glean better messaging insights, drive cleaner conversions, and build deeper connections with recipients. The newest engagement features include:

Call-to-Action (CTA) Button

Link recipients to landing pages, forms, surveys, calendars, and more. Comments and Emoji Reactions

See who's reacting to messages and read comments from recipients. Comment Notifications

In-app 'notification pulses' alert users to new comments. Contact Card

Allow recipients to quickly add the SalesMail sender's contact info to their Contacts app.

SalesMail's reporting engine closes the loop on recipient activity: enterprise-grade, in-app reporting provides real-time results and geotracking so users always know when, where, and how recipients are responding to SalesMail messages. This transparent, comprehensive view into what's happening with each message helps users analyze and refine their outreach strategies on the fly.

HeartLegacy CEO and Co-Founder Walt Armentrout says: "Since we went to market with SalesMail, we always knew facilitating two-way engagement with recipients was on the horizon. I'm so excited to watch our partners, both existing and new, leverage these new features to forge stronger relationships with their target audiences. SalesMail continues to evolve with the needs of our users and their markets, and this newest release is another step in that direction. Perhaps the best testimonial we can offer is that we use SalesMail to grow our business every day, just like our clients do. It just absolutely works."

SalesMail is available for iOS, Android, and as a desktop application.

Interested parties can learn more about SalesMail's latest enhancements at mysalesmail.com/new-features, request a demo at mysalesmail.com/demo, and follow SalesMail on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, recruiting, real estate, technology, and various vertical markets. Learn more and request information at mysalesmail.com.

