Two Wheeler Hub Motor Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $16.06 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two Wheeler Hub Motor Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global two-wheeler hub motor market is expected to grow from $9.58 billion in 2021 to $10.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The two-wheeler hub motor market is expected to grow to $16.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the two-wheeler hub motor market in 2021. The regions covered in the two wheeler hub motor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the two-wheeler hub motor market going forward. Electric vehicles refer to vehicles that work on electricity that is stored in batteries. Hub motors help electric two-wheelers achieve better drivability and efficiency and improve electric vehicle performance.

For instance, according to a report by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), an India-based electric vehicle association, in 2021, the sales of electric two-wheelers increased by 132% in India. In addition, unit sales of two-wheelers reached 100,736 units in 2020, which had increased to 233,971 units in 2021. Therefore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the two-wheeler hub motor market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the two-wheeler hub motor market. Major companies operating in the two-wheeler hub motor sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in September 2020, Saietta, a UK-based manufacturer of light-duty and heavy-duty electric drive systems, introduced an in-hub advanced axial flux traction (AFT) electric motor with axial flux technology. The AFT motor offers a lower overall weight and provides a more compact design. It can also produce more torque than other motors while generating less heat.



In September 2021, Fazua, a Germany-based company that develops e-bike drive systems acquired Innotorq for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Fazua position itself as the leading provider of lightweight e-bike systems. Innotorq is a Germany-based provider of sensor and drive systems.



The countries covered in the two wheeler hub motor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

- War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report. Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel format

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Vehicle Type: Electric Bike; Electric Scooter; Electric Motorcycle

2) By Motor: Gearless; Geared

3) By Installation: Front; Rear

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM); Aftermarket



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Characteristics



3. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Trends And Strategies



4. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Size And Growth



6. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Segmentation

7. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



9. China Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



10. India Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



11. Japan Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



12. Australia Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



13. Indonesia Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



14. South Korea Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



15. Western Europe Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



16. UK Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



17. Germany Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



18. France Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



19. Eastern Europe Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



20. Russia Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



21. North America Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



22. USA Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



23. South America Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



24. Brazil Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



25. Middle East Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



26. Africa Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



27. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market



29. Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Robert Bosch GmbH

Electric Bike Ltd

Evans Electric

GoGoA1

Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG

Ziehl-Abegg SE

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Saietta Europe B.V.

Hyundai Mobis

Dana TM4

Kolektor

Printed Motor Works Limited

Kelly Controls

YASA Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx53t5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets