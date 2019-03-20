TwoConnect Makes Modern Azure Data Migration and Power BI Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MIAMI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TwoConnect, modern integrated applications and data solutions experts, today announced the availability of BizTalk to Azure Integration Services (AIS), migration consulting services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. TwoConnect customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management. As Microsoft Gold-certified cloud partners for Azure and BizTalk, TwoConnect can help you with all your digital transformation initiatives.

The TwoConnect BizTalk to Azure Integration Services Migration Solution

TwoConnect's Azure Integration Services (AIS) & iPaaS one-day briefing analyzes how to take your on-premises applications and integrations to the next level in a fast, flexible, and affordable manner. It guides you in a discovery and analysis of your priorities, short- and long-term goals, and your vision for cloud integration. TwoConnect's expertise will assist you in identifying the timeline, costs, and resources required for migration resulting in a recommendation for proof of concept.

TwoConnect's BizTalk to Azure Logic Apps three-day assessment guides you in developing a plan to migrate your on-premises applications and integrations to the cloud. Through an analysis of your specific BizTalk applications, you will learn how AIS could recreate those applications, and you'll develop a roadmap to show how to get it done.

Benefits of Migration to Azure

TwoConnect can help you move your data to the cloud, giving your company the ability to scale up or down at will, increase reliability, improve compliance, and greatly impact high availability of your workloads. Take advantage of serverless integration to easily connect data, apps, and devices anywhere, keeping all your disparate systems up to date, in real time, and then easily collect, transform, and visually analyze your most strategic data using Microsoft Power BI and dashboards. With Azure, integration has never been easier.

"TwoConnect builds modern, integrated software apps and data solutions. We successfully merge the worlds of Microsoft and open source to bring powerful business solutions to organizations everywhere. We simplify modern software development for everyone through our team of amazing Microsoft MVPs, certified development managers, trainers, and our extended worldwide community of integration experts with whom we've partnered for over two decades," said Javier Mariscal, President, TwoConnect.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome TwoConnect's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About TwoConnect (www.twoconnect.com)

TwoConnect simplifies modern software development for everyone. Imagine a new software universe where implementing software changes goes from six to eight weeks to six to eight minutes. TwoConnect's team of Microsoft-certified Azure Logic Apps consultants and developers are available on-site or remotely to help you with implementation, architecture, performance, or technical issues. They are a member of the elite Microsoft BPI Virtual Technical Specialist team and a Microsoft Gold-certified application integration & DevOps partner.

