Two-Thirds of Small Businesses Still Use Traditional Marketing, Indicating That Consumers Are Influenced by More Than Digital Marketing

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds (63%) of small businesses use traditional marketing to facilitate a personal connection with their clients, according to a new survey from The Manifest , a B2B news and how-to website.

Although traditional marketing techniques may be seen as a thing of the past, most small businesses, surprisingly, still use print marketing such as direct mail, flyers, or banners.

Top 6 goals for digital marketing 63% of small businesses are still using print marketing

Print marketing materials can create memories for customers. During this time, a personal touch can go a long way in creating a trusting bond.

Lauren Herpich, the owner of Local Food Adventures , a California-based food tour program, uses direct mail by sending brochures to her customers.

"Every year, I send our annual tour brochure to a curated list of area women's organizations," Herpich said. "That $100 I spend in print-outs and postage will bring in $3,000–$5,000 worth of business on average."

More Than Three-Quarters of Small Businesses Believe Their Digital Marketing Efforts Are Effective

When it comes to achieving their company goals, 76% of small businesses believe their digital marketing efforts are effective.

The Manifest found that small businesses' top digital marketing goals are to convert leads (19%), increase website traffic (17%), support revenue generation (15%), and increase brand engagement (14%).

What a small business wants to achieve can vary by market, industry, and workload.

Nearly All Small Businesses Use Social Media

Almost all small businesses (88%) use social media as part of their digital marketing strategy.

While the opportunity for face-to-face communication is limited due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, companies can reach their customers through social media.

Small businesses can create brand campaigns and showcase testimonials online as a way to engage with their audience.

Small Businesses Plan to Increase Use of Website, Video, and Email Marketing

Small businesses plan to use more website marketing (56%), video marketing (32%), and email marketing (54%) in 2020.

With so many businesses shifting their resources and planning, a staple like email can provide a sense of stability for customers.

Ryan Masten, founder of Earn2Trade , said that "email marketing is paramount to the retention of your customer base."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses are working to increase their online presence through crafting content that connects with customers.

Having a blog section, like Dronegenuity , a small business that provides aerial drone solutions, is one way businesses can create timely content that keeps their audience engaged.

In addition, more than half of consumers want to see more video content from brands that they support.

Video marketing is an area where small businesses can dominate by creating visually appealing messages for their customers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the business landscape, small businesses should find which digital marketing opportunities are the most valuable.

The Manifest's 2020 Small Business Digital Marketing Report included 500 small business owners and managers across the U.S.

Read the full report here: https://themanifest.com/digital-marketing/small-business-digital-marketing-tips-2020

For questions about the survey, reach out to Kristen Herhold at [email protected].

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

Contact

Kristen Herhold

[email protected]

(202) 840-6690

SOURCE The Manifest